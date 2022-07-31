Underage drinkers continue to blight Polzeath beach
- Published
There are continuing problems with underage drinking and anti-social behaviour at a beach in Cornwall, police have said.
Wadebridge Police said they were working to get on top of the problems blighting Polzeath beach.
A number of Fake ID cards have been seized by licensed premises in the area in recent weeks.
PC Amy Honeywill said parents were known to have drop their underage children at the beach with alcohol.
She said: "Please be aware that police will be continuing to conduct patrols in and around Polzeath beach during the summer months to tackle underage drinking and anti-social behaviour.
"We will be checking that those who have alcohol are over 18 and will continue working with the licenced premises to prevent underage drinking.
"Over recent weeks we have also seen children being dropped at the beach car park in Polzeath by their parents late in the evening. Some parents have supplied their children with alcohol.
"This is not acceptable, and we are asking that parents act responsibly and know where their children are and what they are up to".
Polzeath is an area popular with holiday-makers, and has one of the highest rates of second home ownership in Cornwall.
Earlier this summer police issued a issued a 48-hour dispersal order that stopped people using the beach at night.
It followed damage to lifesaving equipment and large amounts of litter being being found by beach rangers.
