Jubilee Pool in Penzance closed after vandals smash bottles
The Jubilee Pool in Penzance has been closed for the weekend after vandals threw wine bottles into it, causing the glass to smash into the pool.
A manager said it happened at about 03:00 BST on Friday, and meant the pool had to be drained and cleaned.
It is hoped the main pool can reopen on Monday but more than 500 bookings have been cancelled.
Business Manager Richard James said: "It is really hard to understand why somebody would do this."
He said: "We had to take emergency action which is to drain down the pool and give it a good, thorough clean just to make sure none of that glass is still in there."
People with bookings for the geothermal pool can still attend.
Mr James said they were looking at ways of preventing vandalism happening in future: "It has certainly created a lot of work for the team and a lot of disappointment for our visitors and our swimmers.
"We already have night time security and motion detectors around the pool to pick up activity but it is quite difficult when they are throwing these objects from outside of the pool but it is something we are looking at."