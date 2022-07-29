Truro care home's 'unacceptable' living conditions
A care home for autistic adults has been ordered to make urgent improvements after being rated inadequate for the third time running.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said living conditions at St Erme near Truro, were "clearly unacceptable".
Inspections at the home, which had 12 residents, found some people's doors, wardrobes and cupboards locked.
Owner Spectrum said the findings "do not accurately reflect the level of care and support being provided".
Spectrum operates 15 care homes for adults across Cornwall, including St Erme, which cares for up to 20 autistic people.
St Erme was rated inadequate in May 2021, September 2021 and after the most recent inspection in May this year.
Debbie Ivanova, the CQC's deputy chief inspector for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said residents "still weren't being encouraged and supported to lead independent, fulfilling lives".
She said there were "many restrictive and outdated practices" such as people's doors, wardrobes and cupboards being locked and drinks being restricted for some people.
Staff frequently worked 84 hours a week, with an "impact on the quality and safety of the care provided".
She said: "The way in which people are expected to live here is clearly unacceptable."
A Spectrum spokesperson said: "Nothing is more important to us than the wellbeing of the individuals we support.
"We are disappointed with the findings of the Care Quality Commission's inspection, which we do not believe accurately reflect the level of care and support being provided at St Erme."
Spectrum added: "We remain committed to working with the CQC and believe that they will recognise the significant improvements made at their next inspection."