Warning not to turn off fridges to save money
People have been warned not to turn off their fridge to save money amid the cost of living crisis.
Storing food at temperatures above 5°C can cause a risk of food poisoning as bacteria are allowed to thrive.
The director of public health for Cornwall said turning off your fridge "won't save you money and could leave you with a nasty stomach bug".
Cornwall Council said it was determined to help as many as possible impacted by the rising cost of living.
Rachel Wigglesworth, director of public health for Cornwall said: "We know the cost of living crisis is putting huge pressure on people and we at the Council are determined to help as many as possible weather this storm."
She said families of children eligible for free school meals could also claim a cash payment of £80 per child through the Household Support Fund.