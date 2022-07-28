Flambards HSE investigation after three people injured on ride
An incident on a theme park ride which left three people injured is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
It said three people were taken to hospital after the incident on Tuesday at Flambards Theme Park, in Cornwall.
On Wednesday, the theme park said "there was an incident... in one of the carriages of our undercover ride Space Race, which caused the ride operator to perform an emergency stop".
The ride remains closed to the public.
No details of the injuries sustained or the conditions of the three people have been released.
Simon Chilcott, HSE principal inspector, said: "While incidents at theme parks are relatively rare, we are now gathering information to ascertain what happened."
