Truro speed camera catches thousands including motorbike travelling 80mph
Thousands of people have been caught by a new speed camera, including a motorcyclist travelling 80mph (129km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone.
The speed camera, located on the A390 at Tregolls Road, in Truro, was upgraded in April to monitor speeds across inbound and outbound traffic.
Sgt Dave Pearce tweeted that in June more than 3,000 vehicles were caught.
Devon and Cornwall Police said more than 200 of the drivers would receive points, a fine or a court summons.
'Not coming home'
Supt Adrian Leisk, roads policing lead for Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We put the camera there, it's on a big yellow pole, it enforces in both directions. We've done publicity to say this camera's here.
"It was put there because obviously it's a really busy junction, we've had a number of historic collisions there, and sadly, thousands of people haven't taken heed of the speed limit."
Supt Leisk said the rider of a Yamaha motorbike had been caught riding 80mph (129km/h) through the Tregolls Road camera system.
He said: "We've knocked on 25 doors since February to tell loved ones that a motorcyclist is not coming home. That's the reason why these cameras are there, because hopefully that individual will get a chance now to reflect on their actions."
Supt Leisk said Devon and Cornwall Police was "trebling" the size of its mobile speed detection team - with officers now able to monitor speeds using a tripod from a motorcycle, a car or a van.
He said: "We're trying to really make drivers think around that next corner, could there be someone, and in which case, they'll monitor their speed."
The camera was upgraded after funding was secured by Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police to improve some of Cornwall's static camera sites.
Cornwall Council is a partner of Vision Zero South West - a collaboration of 17 organisations across Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly working to reduce the numbers of people killed or seriously injured on the region's roads.
The group's shared vision is for a future where there are no deaths or serious injuries from road traffic collisions.
