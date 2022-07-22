Exeter University class of 2020 graduate at last
Exeter University students who finished their studies in 2020 have finally been able to mark their graduation.
Lockdown restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to graduation ceremonies.
The pandemic also meant students could not go to lectures in person and did much of their learning online.
But Exeter's Penryn campus in Cornwall made up for lost time, seeing thousands of students who missed out officially graduate at Truro Cathedral.
Graduate Hope Juster-Horfield said: "This week there's been over 2,000 students down here in Cornwall going through their graduation and the ceremony.
"It just feels really special to see three generations of graduates coming together at the same time."
Arthur Greenhalf said: "Coming down to Truro for the graduation makes me really happy.
"It's something I've always wanted to do."
Portia Riding said: "It's been a very long time coming and I didn't think it was actually going to happen, but it's been worth the wait."