Exeter University class of 2020 graduate at last

Exeter University graduation at Truro Cathedral
Hats off for the students who had to wait years for their graduation ceremony

Exeter University students who finished their studies in 2020 have finally been able to mark their graduation.

Lockdown restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to graduation ceremonies.

The pandemic also meant students could not go to lectures in person and did much of their learning online.

But Exeter's Penryn campus in Cornwall made up for lost time, seeing thousands of students who missed out officially graduate at Truro Cathedral.

Hope Juster-Horfield: "It just feels really special"

Graduate Hope Juster-Horfield said: "This week there's been over 2,000 students down here in Cornwall going through their graduation and the ceremony.

"It just feels really special to see three generations of graduates coming together at the same time."

Arthur Greenhalf: "It's something I've always wanted to do"

Arthur Greenhalf said: "Coming down to Truro for the graduation makes me really happy.

"It's something I've always wanted to do."

Portia Riding said: "It's been a very long time coming and I didn't think it was actually going to happen, but it's been worth the wait."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics