Plymouth's 'over-friendly' wandering seal released into wild
- Published
A seal that was previously seen wandering around villages and being regularly fed by residents, has been released back into the wild.
Spearmint was rescued in Firestone Bay, Plymouth on 7 April after being seen several times in seaside communities.
She was taken to the RSPCA's wildlife rehabilitation facility, West Hatch in Taunton, Somerset.
Spearmint has been returned to the sea at a remote location to avoid contact with humans the charity said.
West Hatch RSPCA posted on Facebook: "Thanks are due for everyone who cared for her before and after she came to us at West Hatch.
"This collective love and care has made all the difference but it is over to you now, Spearmint, good luck and happy swimming."
Spearmint's story started in December 2020 when she was rescued in west Wales with some some serious injuries and she was underfed.
Once recovered she was released in June 2021 but began interacting with wild swimmers and climbing on to paddleboards on crowded beaches.
She was later found wandering about in seaside villages Cawsand and Kingsand in Cornwall before she was captured again at Firestone Bay.
Rescue charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue said at the time the "poor seal is an example of what happens when humans feed and habituate a wild animal".
Dr Bel Deering, RSPCA West Hatch manager, it was "an honour" to see seals such as Spearmint "finally get the chance to swim back out to sea" and return to the wild.
"We hope Spearmint is enjoying her freedom," she said.
