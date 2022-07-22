Team returning to exposed Goose Rock off Crantock to retrieve kit
Adventurers are returning to an exposed rock in the sea off Cornwall to retrieve an accommodation pod they were forced to abandon after a training exercise in June.
Cam Cameron led a team to stay on Goose Rock, off Crantock, ahead of an expedition to Rockall, 230 miles (370km) off Scotland.
Bad weather forced them to leave the 31 stone (200kg) pod and kit behind.
They plan to retrieve the equipment on Friday morning.
Mr Cameron said: "We have been desperately trying to get this accommodation pod off Goose Rock.
"It has caused an understandably negative response from the public."
He apologised to locals upset to see people and the equipment on the uninhabited rock, especially during the bird nesting season.
The pod has space for up to three people to sleep, is covered by a tarpaulin and has a lockable door.
He said: "We have managed to get a boat and hopefully on Friday morning our team is going to extract it with as little fuss as possible, in as little time as possible to take the whole thing down and de-rig it."
Speaking about the training in Cornwall, Mr Cameron said: "We contacted Cornwall Council and ticked all the boxes, and contacted HM Coastguard and the harbourmaster.
"But it seems we didn't contact everyone and the residents' association were up in arms which is understandable. We get that. We understand that and I have smoothed that over with them now and they have actually been quite forgiving and supportive."
People were 'enraged'
Denise Webb, from the Pentire Residents' Association, said no-one told them they would be visiting the rock in June.
She said: "They didn't mean to offend anyone, but they didn't quite think it through and a bit more of a professional approach to public relations wouldn't have gone amiss.
"We are very sensitive to wild camping here, and had concerns about nesting birds and the safety aspect too. When people saw them ascending, they were enraged.
"The sooner we can get the pod off, the happier we will be".
'Badly handled by us'
Mr Cameron has a long connection to Crantock, having married there 16 years ago, and been a regular visitor with his family to see his wife's parents who live in the village.
He said: "We go there every summer so when people say 'that group of thugs, environmental terrorists destroying our rock' - I was really hurt.
"But I get it - we totally get why people were upset. It is a precious place and people love it and why shouldn't they protect it.
"If we had been more open in the first place people would have realised we are not destroying the place, we are looking after it and being mindful of birds' nests.
"It was badly handled by us and we wont do that again."
The trip to Rockall has been delayed by a year due to escalating fuel costs.
The team aims to stay on the rock in the Atlantic for 60 days, beating the previous record of 43 days set in 2014 by Nick Hancock.
