Arson arrest after fire destroys camper van in Newquay
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent after a camper van was set on fire at a beach car park.
It happened at Little Fistral, in Newquay, at 14:15 BST on Wednesday, and the blaze destroyed the Mercedes Sprinter van.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a man, in his 30s and from Newquay, had been bailed until 18 August.
Crews from Newquay Community Fire Station attended the blaze and said no-one was hurt.
A spokesperson from the station said: "Please use this as a reminder to check you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors fitted where ever you sleep, house, boat, camper van or caravan - smoke detectors save lives."
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
