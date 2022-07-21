Cornwall Wildlife Trust hits fundraising target for project
- Published
Cornwall Wildlife Trust (CWT) has reached its fundraising target for a land purchase appeal in just one month.
The trust has raised more than £166,000 which will go towards creating the largest ever nature recovery project in Cornwall, bosses said.
A CWT supporter has agreed to match donations up to £120,000, meaning its £240,000 target has been hit.
The funds will allow the trust to purchase Creney Farm, which is surrounded by the Helman Tor reserve.
The trust described the purchase of the 97-acre site as a "once in a lifetime opportunity".
The site is home to rare butterflies and birds.
Callum Deveney, head of nature reserves at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: "It's amazing. I've been with the trust for 24 years, and this is the best response we've ever had to a land acquisition appeal.
"It's brilliant how many people and businesses have come forward to support this project."
Despite hitting its target, CWT said it welcomed further donations for the project.
