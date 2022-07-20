Duke and Duchess of Cornwall meet coastguard lifesaver
- Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall met a lifesaving coastguard on the last day of their visit to the South West.
Abi Wild, a winch paramedic for a coastguard helicopter crew, rescued two people from a yacht off Salcombe in Devon, moments before the boat sank.
She was on hand to show the royal pair around a coastguard helicopter in Torquay.
"It was lovely to meet them and be part of such a great day," said Newquay-based Ms Wild.
The lifesaving drama unfolded in August 2021 when the 41ft (12.5m) yacht Lady Rosemary lost engine power off Salcombe in Devon.
The yacht was thrown onto rocks and started sinking with owners Mark Morrow and Deborah Mitchell from Hullbridge, Essex on board.
Ms Wild was winched down to the yacht from a coastguard helicopter and plucked both of the crew to safety.
The duke and duchess met her and other coastguards in Torre Abbey Grounds in Torquay on day three of their visit to the region.
"It's been a great event, it was lovely to meet them and be part of such a great day," said Ms Wild who won a bravery award for the rescue.
"I was just doing my job, it was a great crew effort," she said of the rescue. "It's the best job in the world."
HM Coastguard, which was founded 200 years ago, has 3,500 volunteers in 310 teams supported by 10 search and rescue helicopters.
The duke and duchess also visited Cockington Court, near Torquay, a stately home that has become a creative hub for the local community.
The couple were serenaded by a Samba Roc, a band set up by the charity United Response which supports adults with learning difficulties and mental health problems.
The also visited the estate's collection of artisan craft shops, including a traditional glass blowing workshop and a blacksmith.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.