Arrest after woman dies in pick-up truck crash in Burras
A man has been arrested after a woman died in a car and a pick-up truck crash, police said.
The 34-year-old woman was driving a Fiat Punto which was involved in a collision with a Ford Ranger truck, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
She died at the scene on the B3297 at Burras at about 13:30 BST on Tuesday.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released under investigation, police said.
The woman's next-of-kin have been informed, a statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The road was closed for several hours for police to examine the scene.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.
