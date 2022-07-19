Man, 86, who tried to save daughter who fell in Bude Canal 'could swim'
An 86-year-old man who died after jumping in a canal to try and rescue his disabled daughter had been a good swimmer, an inquest has heard.
Lawrence Casey went into Bude Canal, Cornwall, to rescue Jessica Casey after she lost control of her mobility scooter.
The hearing in Truro heard Mr Casey was a "very strong swimmer" and "either drowned or had a medical episode".
Senior Cornwall coroner Andrew Cox concluded it was an accidental death.
The coroner's court heard that Miss Casey, 27, who has cerebral palsy, uses a wheelchair and a tablet computer helps her communicate.
Jessica's mother, Ruth Casey, said she and her estranged husband were on "very good terms", that "he and Jessica were very close", and that father and daughter often went out for walks.
The father-of-nine ex-Merchant Navy sailor and former RAF member and his daughter were out by the canal on 1 September 2021 when the scooter went into the water.
The incident was not witnessed but a passing jogger alerted two nearby fishermen who rescued Mr Casey from the water, the hearing was told.
A paddle board instructor then dived in for Miss Casey and started CPR on her unconscious father.
'Commendable actions'
Ruth Casey told the court: "Jessica told me that somehow she went into the canal while on her mobility scooter."
She added: "I know that Lawrence can swim, and he was a very strong swimmer."
Det Con James McDonald, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said it was "unexplained" why the scooter went into the water.
Recording his conclusion, Mr Cox said Mr Casey' "sadly ... either had a medical episode or he has drowned in that [rescue] effort".
He added: "Fortunately, Jessica was able to be recovered because of the commendable actions of those present at the time."
