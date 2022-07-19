Eagle owl Frank returns to Paradise Park after going missing
An owl that was "mobbed and chased" by seagulls from an animal park has returned to his home after going missing for four days.
One-year-old Frank disappeared during a training flight for a free-flying bird show, on Thursday, from Paradise Park, in Cornwall.
Staff put out appeals to find him and received several possible sightings.
He found his own way home and was discovered sitting on a perch next to his enclosure on Monday.
David Woolcock, from the park in Hayle, said: "He came out for a bit of a flight but he was mobbed by seagulls and chased.
"We always try to aim to train the birds to know their location, to find their own way back.
"He's obviously a very young bird and he was given all the trouble by the seagulls - you never quite know what his reaction's going to be."
"I think initially he was a bit scared, maybe he wondered a bit further than he would normally, but over the last few days he's made his way back to where he knew he was safe and secure," he said.
Mr Woolcock said Frank had lost a small amount of weight but was otherwise "in super condition".
"This story has a very happy ending," he said.
