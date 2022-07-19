Cornwall gorse fires at Nare Head and Zennor
- Published
Two gorse fires have broken out in coastal areas in Cornwall.
Emergency crews said they were called to one blaze on Nare Head, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) near Veryan, at about 23:00 BST on Monday
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it was about 100m (330ft) on all of it fronts at its peak.
Crews have also been sent to a gorse blaze at Zennor, near St Ives, in west Cornwall.
The fire service control centre said it had taken "multiple calls" about the incidents and they were both being monitored.
Kate Smith, who posted a video of the Zennor fire on social media, tweeted that it had been "still going strong two hours after I found it".
Cornwall has experienced unusually high temperatures, along with the rest of the country, but rain has been moving across the county, with some thunder and lightning in the west on Tuesday morning.
