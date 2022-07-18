Duke and Duchess of Cornwall launch three-day tour
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have been to Mousehole and Newlyn as part of a three-day tour of the south-west of England.
Among the people the couple met in Mousehole were survivors of the Grenfell Tower blaze who have been offered holidays in Cornwall.
In Newlyn, they met the crew who helped find that scallops are attracted to disco lights.
They also visited Fishy Filaments, which recycles old fishing nets.
Fisherman John Ashworth, who took part in the scallops research by Devon-based Fishtek Marine, said: "In one year, we haul in 35,000 to 40,000 pots full of crab and lobster, and would expect to see four or five scallops.
"In one string of 50 pots, containing one string of white lights, we saw a 1,500% increase."
Most scallops are caught by dredging, which can significantly damage marine habitats when undertaken on a large scale so this discovery has the potential to protect the seabed and augment existing inshore shellfish fisheries.
The fire which destroyed Grenfell Tower in June 2017 was one of the UK's worst modern disasters.
Esme Page, who is founder of Cornwall Hugs Grenfell, which offers respite holidays to survivors of the blaze, said: "Prince Charles was interested in what Cornwall had brought them.
"He really understands the natural world and how healing just being in the water can be."
The royal couple will also attend a garden party in Lostwithiel to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Prince Charles being the Duke of Cornwall.
