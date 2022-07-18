Teenagers charged with attempted GBH with intent in Truro
Police have charged four teenagers in connection with a serious assault on a man in Truro in February.
The four boys, aged between 14 and 17, have been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
They are due before Truro Youth Court on 15 August.
Seven teenagers were originally arrested in connection with the alleged assault on a homeless man in Moorfield Car Park on the evening of Saturday 12 February.
Police said two teenage girls had had their cases deferred for Youth Offending Service intervention.
The seventh person was to have no further police action taken against them, they added.
Det Con Adam Whitehall, of Devon and Cornwall Police, warned that "any suspect under the age of 18 cannot be identified by law".
He said: "These rules are not solely for media organisations to adhere to, they also apply to members of the public and includes information posted via social media.
"We therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of the suspects in this case."
