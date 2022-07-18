Community 'legend' celebrates 50 years working in same shop
A Co-op employee who works in west Cornwall has reached half a century of employment at the same store.
Susan Trembath, who was just 15 when she started in the role as a junior, has served the St Just community since 1972.
Manager of the shop Andrew Peters praised Susan as a "Co-op legend".
Speaking to BBC Radio Cornwall, he said: "Fifty years serving the community - it's an amazing achievement and she's an amazing woman."
Mrs Trembath began the role as a junior, which involved a number of tasks.
"Pricing up tins, all the cleaning, washing up windows, cleaning up floors; you were the junior and that's what you were expected to do," she told BBC Radio Cornwall.
She added that she had grown up with customers in the store, with some congratulating her on the milestone she had achieved.
She said: "The customers are always very friendly and we've got a good crew here, have a good laugh; it's nice."
