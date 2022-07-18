Cornwall teacher banned for offering sex services online
- Published
A primary school teacher who worked in Cornwall has been banned from teaching after offering to sell sexual services online.
Thomas Heayel, 31, who taught at St Columb Minor Academy, near Newquay, also posted inappropriate pictures of himself online, a disciplinary hearing was told.
The hearing found Mr Heayel guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.
He was dismissed from the school last summer.
Underwear images
A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel hearing, held virtually, was told that Mr Heayel started teaching at St Columb Minor on 1 September 2019.
Mr Heayel, who was not present at the meeting, was found guilty of posting inappropriate images of himself and offering to sell sexual services on the internet between 1 February 2020 and 31 July 2020.
The hearing was told the images showed the teacher posing in his underwear.
Mr Heayel was suspended from the school when concerns were raised by the Local Authority Designated Officer in July 2021.
He was dismissed and the matter was referred to the TRA later that month.
The panel has recommended to the Secretary of State for Education that a prohibition order should be imposed, with provisions for a two-year review period.
Members of the panel said that, while there was no evidence presented that any pupils had seen or accessed the images online, they "did consider that, as a teacher, Mr Heayel was likely to be viewed as a role model by pupils".
The panel said it placed significant weight on Mr Heayel's admissions, insight and remorse into his behaviour, and his awareness of the consequences his actions have had for the school and the teaching profession.
He has been banned from teaching indefinitely, but can apply from July 2024 for the prohibition order to be set aside.
Without a successful application, he will remain banned.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.