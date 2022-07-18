Amber hot weather warning across Cornwall and Devon
- Published
People are being warned to prepare for exceptionally hot temperatures across Cornwall and Devon.
An amber warning has been issued by the Met Office across the region until Tuesday.
Adverse health effects are likely, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life, it said.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said services will be affected by the heat and passengers should only travel if absolutely necessary.
Both GWR and South Western Trains are operating reduced timetables and said services may be cancelled at short notice, while some journeys will take longer because of speed restrictions.
Slowing trains down keeps the tracks cooler and reduces the risk of them buckling, operators said.
Council officials said gritting lorries were on standby to spread stone dust on melting and sticky roads if necessary.
Extra HGV drivers are also on standby in case more gritters are needed.
Public health bodies are advising people to stay in the shade during the hottest part of the day.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.