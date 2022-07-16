Truro hosts interactive pop-up event on climate
- Published
A Cornish cultural project focusing on the county's relationship with the environment is being hosted in Truro.
The event, designed to "reinvigorate town centres through imaginative arts", includes the launch of a short film Cornwall's Climate Story.
It is being hosted at the Pydar pop-up in Truro on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 16:00 BST.
Cornwall Council's portfolio holder for neighbourhoods Carol Mould said it was a "welcome celebration".
"[It] has unearthed a multitude of Cornish treasures to help revitalise ten town centres, and has also helped our young people engage with creative ideas to tackle climate change as we work with our communities to help Cornwall become carbon neutral," she said.
The project is part of a wider scheme known as the Tresury Kernow project, aiming to "breathe new life" into ten Cornish towns through cultural events.
The film can be viewed in a pop-up dome with a projection on a 180-degree screen above.
During production, a series of documentary skills workshops were hosted for young people with a main focus on making content and climate stories in Cornwall.
Four additional short films from the workshops will also be available to view.
Managing director at Screen Cornwall, Laura Giles, said the event would encourage the public to look to the future.
She said: "Working with young people in the community to explore both the challenges and opportunities of the climate emergency for Cornwall has provided a vital snapshot of the generation facing its most significant consequences.
"The film will create an immersive space for the audience to reflect on Cornwall's climate response and what they can do individually to make a difference."
