Cornwall man died after being handcuffed at care home
The police watchdog is investigating after a man died following a disturbance at a care home.
Officers from the Devon and Cornwall force were called to Tregolls Manor in Truro, Cornwall, on 3 July.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said staff had been concerned about the behaviour of a 35-year-old man who lived locally.
The man, who had entered the home, became unwell after he was handcuffed and died at the scene, said the IOPC.
Officers had been called to the home at about 02:30 BST, it said.
"Officers attempted to engage with the man and after a brief interaction he was handcuffed to the front," it said.
"He soon became unwell, and officers removed the handcuffs and provided medical assistance before paramedics arrived at 02:49.
"The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later."
'Tragic incident'
The IOPC said it would be looking at any evidence that the man, who was black, was treated any differently because of his race.
It said that so far the officers involved in the arrest were being treated as witnesses, and that evidence gathered so far suggested a Taser had been drawn, but not discharged.
It said the Taser in question would be analysed to confirm this account, and that IOPC investigators were analysing body worn video and CCTV footage from the care home.
A post-mortem conducted on Monday proved to be inconclusive, it said, and that it was awaiting the results of further tests and a pathologists report.
The man has not been formally identified and the coroner has been informed.
IOPC regional director David Ford called it a "tragic incident" and said the IOPC would be "carefully examining the interaction police officers had with the man and whether their actions were necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the situation they encountered".
