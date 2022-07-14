Police arrest 17 in Cornwall and Merseyside county lines investigation
- Published
Police have arrested 17 people and executed 11 warrants in relation to a county lines drug supply investigation.
Devon and Cornwall Police and Merseyside Police arrested 11 men, five women and one juvenile on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in Class A drugs supply.
More than 120 people were arrested in a four-day crackdown across the south west this week.
Officers located and seized drugs and money during the raids.
County lines is the term used to describe drug networks, usually comprising of gangs or groups, who supply drugs across the county using mobile phone lines.
The groups "often" exploit juveniles and vulnerable adults to move the supply to and from urban areas.
Detective Inspector Glenn Willcocks said the forces working together helped successfully coordinate arrests: "By sharing intelligence and coordinating our policing response with other forces we have been able to carry out a significant operation across two counties and have arrested a number of individuals," he said.
Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: "Drug supply is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear, through the running of county lines.
"Those involved pay no notice to borders so it is vital we share intelligence and resources, in order to target networks, safeguard vulnerable people and prevent further harm."
In June, 40 people were arrested in Devon and Cornwall for drug and other offences.
"Our message is very clear, we are committed to supporting our communities, protecting the vulnerable and we will pursue those who intend to commit crime," Detective Inspector Stratton said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.