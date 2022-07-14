Tin from William Wordsworth's brother's ship auctioned
A rare ingot of Cornish tin salvaged from the shipwreck that killed the brother of poet William Wordsworth has sold at auction for £2,400.
Captain John Wordsworth was among 260 people who died when HMS Abergavenny, which was bound for China, sank off Portland, Dorset, in 1805.
The 56lb (25kg) ingot was auctioned in Penzance, Cornwall, on Wednesday.
It had an estimated value of between £2,500 and £3,000.
Cornwall's 'extraordinary wealth'
The ship had been part of a convoy of vessels belonging to the East India Company bound for China, but became stranded on the Shambles sandbank in bad weather shortly after setting off.
David Lay Auctions, which held the auction, said Cornwall's "extraordinary wealth in the 1700s and 1800s came from tin, and Cornish tin was traded and shipped all around the world".
It said tin was transported in ingots, which were now rare to find in their original form.
The loss of his brother prompted William Wordsworth to write three elegies between May and July of 1805 titled "To the Daisy", "I only look'd for pain and grief" and "Distressful gift! this Book receives".
The second poem includes the line: "Sea, ship, drown'd, shipwreck-so it came, the meek, the brave, the good was gone; he who had been our living John was nothing but a name."
A tin ingot salvaged from the SS Liverpool, which sank in 1863 after setting sail from Cornwall, also sold for £1,300.
