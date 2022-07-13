Call for more Devon and Cornwall speed watchers
Police are encouraging people in Devon and Cornwall to form community speed watch teams to prompt motorists to slow down.
So far, more than 800 volunteers forming 160 groups have been trained to use speed detectors and take notes.
Volunteers do not issue tickets but drivers can get written warnings as a result of teams' observations.
About 30,000 warning letters had been issued in a year to motorists, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
More volunteers are being sought as areas across both counties consider reducing speed limits in urban and residential areas from 30mph to 20mph.
Andrew Collins said he joined a group in Cornwall because of "some speeding issues in our village".
He said traffic slows down when motorists see the speed watchers.
"Then they disappear into the ether and hopefully they've learnt a bit of a lesson," he added.
Police officers also sometimes join the teams.
Police described it as a scheme that "empowers and involves entire communities in our quest to drive down the speeds of vehicles".
In 2021, some 47 people were killed on the roads across both counties, police said.
