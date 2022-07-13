South Western Ambulance Service under 'extreme pressure'
South Western Ambulance Service's Resource Escalation Action Plan (REAP) is at Level 4 - representing "extreme pressure".
The ambulance trust is asking people to call 999 only in a life-threatening emergency.
It comes as NHS managers meet local politicians in Plymouth to try to find a solution.
The Level 4 status means the ambulance service can reprioritise resources on the road and in control rooms.
With a heatwave persisting in the UK, the trust is also asking people to keep hydrated and stay out of the sun at the hottest periods of the day.
Liz Noall, from St Ives, Cornwall, told BBC Radio Cornwall she drove her 80-year-old mother-in-law to hospital after waiting five hours for an ambulance on Sunday when she had a suspected heart attack.
Mrs Noall said: "If you've got to phone for an ambulance three times and an 80-year-old is basically dying of a heart attack, it doesn't really give much hope for any of the rest of us.
"It's really, really upsetting."
'Extreme pressure'
The move to Level 4 was made in response to sustained demand on its services, the South West Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said.
The trust also said it was taking ambulances "too long" to get to patients due to "sustained pressure" on the service.
"Our performance has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, partly due to handover delays caused by capacity issues in hospitals, and in community and social care," the trust said.
It said it was working to ensure its crews can get back out on the road as quickly as possible to respond to other 999 calls.
