Liskeard agriculture show bounces back after pandemic

Liskeard Show
There was a good turnout for the sheep, horses, cattle and donkeys

One of Cornwall's agricultural shows has returned for the first time since 2020.

It was the 117th time the one-day Liskeard Show has been held and the first since the pandemic.

This year there were hundreds of stands and a "terrific amount of entries in our cattle, sheep, horses and donkeys", said organisers.

The show was "delighted" to be back after the two-year break, said Becky Breyley, the show secretary.

The event was put hold on due to the pandemic

