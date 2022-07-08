Funding secured for floating wind farm off Cornwall
- Published
The possibility of a floating wind farm off the coast of Cornwall has moved a step closer after securing government funding, project bosses have said.
Swedish company Hexicon plans to install its TwinHub system, with the hope it could begin operating in 2025.
It would be deployed about 10 miles (16km) off Hayle.
Project supporters said it could be a boost to the local economy and help establish Cornwall in the growing renewable energy sector.
Figures have not been released, but it is understood the government funding has effectively secured a fixed price for the power TwinHub would produce for 15 years, making it economically viable.
Hexicon said it was a major stepping stone for larger-scale projects in the Celtic Sea and could kickstart the offshore wind sector in the south west of England.
TwinHub managing director James Brown said work would see the installation of two turbines on one foundation as part of the company's aims in "trying to reduce our environmental footprint".
It would be based near the Wave Hub, the undersea "socket" project located off Hayle, which Hexicon bought last year.
Once up and running, it could generate around 32 megawatts - enough electricity to power about 45,000 homes, the company said.
If operational, the project would also plug into local supply chains such as Falmouth Port, which could play an important role in its development, operation and maintenance, it added.
Truro and Falmouth Conservative MP Cherilyn Mackrory said it could be the "first step in what could be, what will hopefully be a really exciting new industry for the people of Cornwall".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.