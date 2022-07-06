West Carclaze Garden Village questions over surgery
Developers behind more than 1,500 homes near St Austell have admitted that some of the planned community facilities may not be delivered.
Eco-Bos said a "lot of the things that were seen as necessary" in the planning application at West Carclaze Garden Village were "now being reconsidered".
It said a plan for a doctors' surgery was "largely something which is out of our hands".
"We want to have engagement with the community," said Eco-Bos.
Local Cornwall councillor Matt Luke said this week that he feared that the development would not reflect the original vision for the scheme and that some of the services which had been promised were no longer set to happen.
Dorian Beresford, chief development officer for Eco-Bos, said: "There is definitely some substance in a sense that a lot of the things that were seen as necessary and needed when the planning application was drawn up are now being reconsidered.
"There is a question mark about the appropriateness of some of those things and what we are working on now with the community very closely on is what we need.
"We want the doctors' surgery but the primary care sector has a criteria for that to happen, it is largely something which is out of our hands.
"They say there needs to be an increase in residents for that to happen and we are having long conversations about that."
Work on the new primary school is currently on hold after the contractors appointed by the academy trust and Department for Education, Caledonian Modular, went into administration, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A temporary school, now planned for a site at the Eden Project, will take the first intake until work can start again.
