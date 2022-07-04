Tributes to navy engineer Rohan Hicks killed in motorbike crash
Tributes have been paid to a sailor who died in a road crash involving two motorbikes in Cornwall.
Rohan Hicks, 21, from Looe, died on the B3252 at Horningtops, between Looe and Liskeard on Wednesday.
His family said he was "adored", and he "lived life to the full and his energy was contagious".
Tributes were also paid to the air engineering technician (AET) by the Royal Navy, which said the "dedicated sailor" would be "sorely missed".
AET Hicks' family said it was his ambition to join the navy "from an early age", which he did in 2019, and he was "so proud" of what he did.
They said: "Rohan was described by everyone who knew him as an ambitious, driven, kind-hearted, annoying, and charismatic gentleman, with a wicked sense of humour; he loved his family and friends so much and they all adored him.
"Rohan lived life to the full and his energy was contagious."
They said they had been "devastated by his death" but they had "taken a great deal of comfort from the kind messages on social media from both his friends and people who knew him".
A Royal Navy spokesperson said AET Hicks had spent much of his career training and serving at RNAS Yeovilton with 815 Squadron.
He had joined HMS Sultan in June to begin a Leading Air Engineering Technician (Avionics) course after being successfully selected for promotion.
Capt Jo Deakin, commanding officer of HMS Sultan, said AET Hicks "had yet to realise his full potential within the Royal Navy".
She said: "He will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues who highly valued his friendship.
"We will remember him as a dedicated and passionate sailor and are proud he was part of our Royal Navy family."
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were continuing inquiries "to establish the circumstances of the collision".
A second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash.
