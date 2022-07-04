Cornwall park and ride closed after travellers move in
A park and ride facility in Cornwall has been closed after travellers moved on to the site.
Cornwall Council said the Langarth site, on the outskirts of Truro, was closed because of an "unauthorised encampment" of travellers.
It said its officers had visited the site to carry out welfare checks and to decide "appropriate next steps".
The Langarth site was due to reopen on Tuesday, and the Tregurra park and ride was still open, it added.
'Few vehicles'
Bus operator Cornwall by Kernow said on Facebook the site would remain closed "until further notice as a result of unauthorised visitors to the car park".
Cornwall Council said it was "working to resolve an issue with an unauthorised encampment".
It said it was "to decide on appropriate next steps, including serving a direction to leave which requires the families to vacate the site", and possibly apply for a court order if they did not.
It said the site could reopen on Tuesday because "although the travellers remain on site, the number of vehicles is few and so will not have an effect on the normal operation of the park and ride".
