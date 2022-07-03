Concerns rising fuel prices put school trips 'at risk' for some pupils
- Published
Some schools are subsidising trips to ensure rising fuel costs do not lead to children missing out on trips.
Coach hire firms report costs have risen by up to a third compared with pre-pandemic levels because of fuel rises and staff shortages.
There are concerns children who have already lost out on experiences due to the Covid pandemic face missing more.
Rachel Reed, a teacher in Cornwall, said her school had been subsidising the cost of trips for children.
Ms Reed said: "We understand how important it is for these children to have these experiences.
"We made it important that all the children came, and that we subsidised and supported children as much as possible if their parents couldn't afford it."
Martin Smart, office manager at Hopley's Coaches, said the rise in the company's costs had started to affect customers.
But, he said, this had not yet started to affect the company's amount of bookings.
Mr Smart said: "A year and a half ago it was around £1 a litre, we're having to pay £1.60, £1.70 a litre now, so that's increased costs quite considerably.
"We have had to increase our charges to the customers, but at the moment this doesn't seem to have had any effect on the amount of work we have, because we are inundated."
However, group bookings at Flambards Theme Park in Cornwall are down by 5-10%.
Richard Welby, general manager, said the feedback he had received suggested the key factor affecting numbers was transport.
Mr Welby said: "There has been a lot of feedback we've received directly from our group bookers, it's down to the actual cost of transportation, organisation, it's just getting to us is the problem I think."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.