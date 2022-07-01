Man beaten and robbed in daytime mugging
Police are investigating a robbery which left a man with face and head injuries.
A man in his 30s was beaten around the head by three unknown males at around 16:45 BST on Belle Vue Road in Saltash, Cornwall, on 23 June.
The three men then left with the victim's mobile phone and wallet.
The victim had facial swelling and bruising as a result and Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
