Queen's baton relay begins South West tour
The Queen's Baton Relay will set off from Cornwall on Monday ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The event involves the baton travelling around England for 29 days, before arriving at the opening ceremony in Birmingham on 28 July.
During the day it will tour the Eden Project and be met by a flotilla of vessels in Plymouth, Devon.
The baton, which is made of copper, aluminium and brass, will then be taken on a paddleboard in Exeter.
At the Eden Project, 200 local year six school children have been invited to welcome the baton, which will relay around the Eden Project via some of its iconic locations, including its zip line and Rainforest Biome.
In Plymouth, the city council said it hoped a fleet of craft would take to the water as the baton leaves Mount Batten.
It will cross the National Marine Park and arrive at the Barbican Landing Stage where it will be met by the city leaders at the Mayflower Steps for a civic welcome.
After this it will be taken on a tour of the city by batonbearers who the council said had been chosen because of the positive impact they had made to their local communities.
The baton will then head to Exeter where it will be taken on a paddleboard along the Exeter Canal Basin, before travelling on land around the quayside and returning across the river via the Butts Ferry floating bridge.
It will also go to the new leisure centre, St Sidwell's Point.
Thousands of people will carry the baton on its journey. One of those taking part in Exeter is foodbank manager Mark Richardson, who has been praised for his work during the pandemic and for transforming the foodbank's offering.
