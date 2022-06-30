Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' Eka Schofield following fatal crash
- Published
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a van have paid tribute to her.
Police named Eka Schofield, 33, as the pedestrian killed in a crash involving a Volkswagen van near Penryn in Cornwall on Friday.
In a statement, Ms Schofield's family described her as "beautiful inside and out".
They said: "She was the most amazing person and there will be a massive hole left forever for all that knew her."
The family appealed for privacy "for our friends and family to grieve at this difficult time".
The crash happened at 09:35 BST on the A39 between Treliever Roundabout and Kernick Road Industrial Estate.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and asked anyone with any information to get in touch.
