Falmouth to host start of Tall Ships Race in 2023
- Published
Falmouth will host the start of the Tall Ships Race in 2023, it has been announced.
It will be the sixth time the Cornish coastal town has hosted the regatta and race.
The event was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Richard Gates, Falmouth town manager, said: "We look forward to the truly awe-inspiring spectacle of the tall ships as they sail into the harbour."
The event will take place in Falmouth on 15-18 August 2023.
Before the race a Parade of Sail will take place and there will be several days of events, including the opportunity for visitors to board some of the tall ships.
The tall ships race follows a course from Falmouth to A Coruna in Spain, then on to Lisbon in Portugal before finishing in Cadiz, Spain.
The Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Steve Eva, said: "We have a strong pedigree in delivering memorable tall ships races and regattas over the years; they really hold a special place in the hearts and minds of so many.
"We greatly look forward to viewing the ships under full sail in Falmouth Bay once again."
Tall Ships Falmouth 2023 will be underwritten by Falmouth Town Council, with financial support from Falmouth Business Improvement District (BID) and Falmouth Tall Ships Association.
It will be organised by the Falmouth Town Team which is a partnership between Falmouth Town Council's town management function and Falmouth Business Improvement District (BID), as well as Falmouth Tall Ships Association Perfect Events Group (PEG,) and Falmouth Harbour Commissioners.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.