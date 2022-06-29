Grade II listed Redruth Buttermarket to become community hub
A market town in Cornwall has been awarded grants of £2.7m to revitalise a cluster of Grade II listed buildings.
The Redruth Revivial project aims to conserve Redruth Buttermarket and create a community hub.
It aims to create new spaces for local businesses as well as events.
Judy Davidson, chair of Redruth Revival, said the grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund would "help to revitalise the town centre and bring the community together".
Ms Davidson said Redruth's High Street and town centre had suffered in a similar way to other industrial towns.
"Through this regeneration, life will be brought back to our town centre and the Buttermarket complex; it will help to bring businesses, the community and visitors back into Redruth," she added.
'Leading the way'
Stuart McLeod, from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said the new space at Buttermarket would play a key part in the community and offer a huge opportunity for locals.
"The decline of our high streets and town centres has been very apparent over the years, even more so with the pandemic," Mr McLeod said.
"We need to support our historic market towns to adapt and regenerate, and this project is a fantastic example of the local community leading the way to make this happen."
The Buttermarket is part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone, a government-funded initiative delivered by Historic England, which will provide £735,000 for the Buttermarket development.
Historic England has also supported the project with an additional grant of £1,679,042 and the initiative is being delivered in collaboration with Cornwall Council.
The project has received a £250,000 grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund's Transforming Places through Heritage programme.
