Reduced rail services between strike days in Devon and Cornwall
After a day of major disruption many rail services are now operating in Cornwall and Devon.
Industrial action meant services were heavily impacted on Tuesday, with further strikes scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.
On Wednesday, train services started after 07:00 BST.
In Devon and Cornwall, the Axminster to Exeter line was the only one where limited or no trains were expected on Wednesday, Great Western Railway said.
Talks between the RMT union and Network Rail are continuing in an attempt to resolve the dispute over pay and working conditions.
On Wednesday, about 60% of trains are running across the country.
