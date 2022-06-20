Meerkat rescued after jumping into sea
An escaped meerkat was plucked to safety by the captain of a cargo ship after going overboard.
The meerkat, named Boris, was being taken to the mainland from the Isles of Scilly on Thursday when he and another meerkat escaped from their caged box.
Doris, the second meerkat, was captured by the crew, but Boris went over the side of the cargo ship Gry Maritha.
Skipper Tom Sexton donned a thick leather glove and went over the side to pluck Boris to safety.
The drama unfolded after the Gry Maritha docked at Penzance in Cornwall.
Owner Stephen Griffin, who was taking Boris to the Axe Valley Zoo in Axminster, Devon, said both the meerkats were running around the deck.
"They caught Doris but Boris jumped 30ft (10m) into the water," he said.
"A crewman jumped over the side to save it and they lowered a box down on a rope."
The three-year-old meerkat, who was described by his owner as "not a good swimmer", is now safe and dry at his new home in Axminster.
"It was great to have him back and I'm so grateful to the crewman," he said.
"Boris looked very cold but he survived and seemed quite happy."
