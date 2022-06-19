Crantock poppy field in Cornwall is attracting visitors
- Published
Fields awash with thousands of poppies have proved popular with visitors to a Cornish village.
The National Trust uses the area near Crantock as a "much-needed" haven for poppies and other wild flowers.
As well as people making the trip on their own or with their families and friends, some have been taking pets including dogs and guinea pigs.
Anyone visiting is advised to stay on the footpaths to avoid damaging the flowers.
