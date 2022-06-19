Crantock poppy field in Cornwall is attracting visitors

Alfred, Maggie, Violet and HumphreyEmma Rodwell
Alfred, Maggie, Violet and Humphrey were taken to the poppies for their walk

Fields awash with thousands of poppies have proved popular with visitors to a Cornish village.

The National Trust uses the area near Crantock as a "much-needed" haven for poppies and other wild flowers.

As well as people making the trip on their own or with their families and friends, some have been taking pets including dogs and guinea pigs.

Anyone visiting is advised to stay on the footpaths to avoid damaging the flowers.

Colin Hawksworth
The poppies look especially dramatic with a setting sun behind them
Lewis Rowe
The poppies have become a regular sight in early summer
Lucey Keast
Two guinea pigs, called Beanz and Toast made the trip to the poppies
Tamsin Melville
The poppies created a bright contract from the blue sky on this day in early June

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics