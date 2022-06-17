Purple field in Cornwall becomes temporary race track
A striking purple field was turned into a temporary race track for a teenager to practice ahead of a karting race.
The phacelia field near Perranporth in Cornwall has been captured by drone photographer Jamie Turnbull.
Phacelia has been used to improve soil conditioning, before cauliflowers are planted in the next few weeks.
Farmers Nicola and Peter Whear said they tried to recreate a circuit where their son will be racing later this month.
Mr Whear said: "We tried to cut out the track as best we could in order to give him a bit of fun and hopefully learn the track over the weekend before the phacelia had to be mowed in."
Their son, Daniel Whear, 16, races in the Daniel Ricciardo go-karting series and the track was attempting to recreate the circuit at GYG karting in north Wales, where he is competing at the end of June.
Mr Whear, who also acts as his son's mechanic on race weekends, said: "Phacelia cover crop is sewn in between cropping to improve soil conditioning and it's also good for insect life - the bees love it.
"The field will be planted with winter cauliflowers in a few weeks time."
Although his racing kart would have been damaged by the soil, Daniel was allowed to do a few laps in the farm buggy.
The phacelia was planted about five weeks ago and the fields have now been mowed.
