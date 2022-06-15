Poppies in Cornwall: Plea not to trample flowers
Swathes of poppies in an idyllic coastal location are in danger of being trampled by people in search of the perfect picture for social media, the National Trust has warned.
The fields between Holywell Bay and Crantock beach on the north Cornwall coast explode in a riot of red poppies in early summer.
The National Trust said people are flocking to the site for selfies.
It urged people to stick to the footpaths when visiting the area.
A National Trust spokesperson said: "We appreciate there can be the urge to explore, photograph and to take selfies amongst the poppies which are the real showstopper.
"But there are a whole host of other, more delicate and rare flowers in there as well, so to avoid damaging the flowers for future years we ask visitors to please stay on the various footpaths that cross the headland and to remember 'flowers don't grow where feet go'."
The site near Newquay is managed as a nature reserve and is one of the only sites in Britain which is not commercially farmed.
The trust said it served as a "real reminder of traditional non-intensive farming methods of the past, which worked in harmony with nature".
The spokesperson said the section of coastland was a "much-needed" haven for some of the most endangered wild flowers in the country, and hoped the "wow-factor" would be allowed to continue.