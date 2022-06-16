Clean Air Day 2022: Council asks people to turn engines off
People are being urged to swap short car journeys with cycling or walking in an effort to reduce air pollution.
The project is part of Cornwall Council's work to make the air cleaner, which is also urging people to turn off their engines when stationary.
Council officers are carrying out anti-idling patrols near schools and level crossings.
It is part of a campaign to tie in with for Clean Air Day 2022 on Thursday.
The campaign hopes to raise awareness of the harmful effects of engine idling on people's health and the environment, as well fuel wastage.
Nine areas in Cornwall are designated air quality management areas due to high levels of air pollution, and the council says 80% is caused by road traffic.
Councillor Martyn Alvey said: "Children are particularly at risk from the effects of idling vehicles because they are closer to the exhaust fumes.
"Switching off your engine while stationary will improve air quality as well as your own health and save you money."
Louise Hussey, head of St Catherine's School in Launceston, said: "The school run times outside always present challenges for safety, pollution and our school neighbours so we are pleased to be joining in with Clean Air Day and the anti-idling campaign to try to improve this for our community."
