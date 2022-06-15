Free bus travel for Ukrainian refugees in Cornwall
Cornish bus providers have announced free travel for Ukrainian refugees.
Local bus companies teamed up with Cornwall Council in their latest project, to help refugees settle in the county.
Following the launch of the CityBus and Go Cornwall 'Peace Bus', almost £3,000 has been raised for the Ukraine appeal.
The bus is currently being used on active routes, with a donation station on board for those who wish to give cash.
Simon Goff, managing director of Go Cornwall Bus said, "The ability to travel around an area will be absolutely crucial for Ukrainian refugees and we wholeheartedly support this free travel initiative."
Cornwall Council will carry out the distribution of passes as part of the process of welcoming refugees.
