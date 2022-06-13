Royal Cornwall Show visitors hit seven-year high

Prince Charles at the Royal Cornwall ShowPA Media
The Duke of Cornwall meets one of the youngest visitors to the Royal Cornwall Show

Visitor numbers at the Royal Cornwall Show were the highest in seven years, organisers have said.

A total of 120,671 people, including two royals and the prime minister, visited the show near Wadebridge.

It was the first show in three years following restrictions on big gatherings in the coronavirus pandemic.

Show secretary Chris Riddle said "people returned in force", with numbers boosted by summer sunshine on Friday and Saturday.

PA Media
The prime minister was also among the visitors to the show

"After three years away it really was a step into the unknown in terms of crowd levels, but with only half a day of wet weather, the sun shone for both Friday and Saturday, and people returned in force," he said.

"It was great to see everyone back at the show... with an atmosphere that shone through."

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visited the agriculture show on the second day of the three-day event, along with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

PA Media
The duke and duchess in the frame for the Royal Cornwall Show

The RAF Falcons parachute team made a dramatic entrance and the Shetland Pony Grand National excited the crowds.

"Our hard-working, dedicated team of volunteer stewards, staff and contractors worked extremely hard to ensure that the show, after three years away, went ahead with barely a hitch," said Mr Riddle.

Planning for next year's event, from 8 to 10 June, has already started.

