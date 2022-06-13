Royal Cornwall Show visitors hit seven-year high
- Published
Visitor numbers at the Royal Cornwall Show were the highest in seven years, organisers have said.
A total of 120,671 people, including two royals and the prime minister, visited the show near Wadebridge.
It was the first show in three years following restrictions on big gatherings in the coronavirus pandemic.
Show secretary Chris Riddle said "people returned in force", with numbers boosted by summer sunshine on Friday and Saturday.
"After three years away it really was a step into the unknown in terms of crowd levels, but with only half a day of wet weather, the sun shone for both Friday and Saturday, and people returned in force," he said.
"It was great to see everyone back at the show... with an atmosphere that shone through."
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visited the agriculture show on the second day of the three-day event, along with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The RAF Falcons parachute team made a dramatic entrance and the Shetland Pony Grand National excited the crowds.
"Our hard-working, dedicated team of volunteer stewards, staff and contractors worked extremely hard to ensure that the show, after three years away, went ahead with barely a hitch," said Mr Riddle.
Planning for next year's event, from 8 to 10 June, has already started.