Man found in car at bottom of cliffs in Cornwall
- Published
A man has been found dead inside a car that had gone over a cliff in Cornwall, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a body was recovered after the vehicle was found at the bottom of Pendeen cliff.
Officers said the family of Richard Mockford, 60, had been informed. He was reported missing from the Penzance area on Friday and searches were under way.
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the coroner would be informed.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called just before 2pm on Sunday, June 12 with reports of a vehicle being located at the bottom of Pendeen cliff in the area of Pendeen Lighthouse.
"Units attended including support from the coastguard and the ambulance service. The body of a man was found within the vehicle."