Royal Cornwall Show: Final day of 2022 event under way
- Published
The final day of this year's Royal Cornwall Show is under way.
Friday's event saw Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending.
The PM made an unannounced visit to the agricultural event held near Wadebridge.
Today's schedule includes the Cornwall Rugby parade, a mascot challenge, freestyle motocross, a grand parade of cattle, sheep and goats, and much more.
The show will come to an end at 19:15 BST.
It is the first time the show has been held in three years, after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The show contains traditional elements, including the show classes for animals, vast numbers of food and drink stands showcasing the county's finest produce, and lots of music, dance and entertainment.