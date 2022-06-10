Charles and Camilla to visit Royal Cornwall Show

The royal coupleRoyal Cornwall Show
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will tour the show and watch the livestock parade

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are expected to visit the Royal Cornwall Show later.

Prince Charles first visited the show in 1970 and was last at the event at the Wadebridge showground in 2018.

The show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

On Thursday, thousands of people attended the first day of the show, which included food, craft and gift stalls, tractors and cars, a funfair and livestock sections.

On Friday, the royal couple will visit organisations that support the rural community including the Addington Fund, The Farming Community Network and Forage Aid.

They will visit the President's Suite where they will sign the visitors' book.

Prince Charles will visit the Duchy of Cornwall exhibition while the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Dog Show and Flower Show.

The Prince of Wales has been the patron of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, the charity that organises the Royal Cornwall Show, since 2002.

The show runs until Saturday.

Wandering around the cattle lines is one of the highlights for many visitors, organisers said

