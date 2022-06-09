Work to restore Truro clock tower set to begin
- Published
Work to restore a town's historic clock tower is set to begin.
Cornwall Council is preparing to start work on Truro Municipal Buildings' clock tower, which was installed in 1858.
The tower needs to be dismantled and reconstructed. It is hoped the work will finish by spring 2023 .
Mayor of Truro, Councillor Steven Webb, said the work "will complete the amazing transformation of the Hall for Cornwall".
He added: "The Municipal Buildings and clock tower are an iconic feature of our city as well as being the home of Truro City Council."
Last year Truro's town crier, Lionel Knight, donated £100,000 towards the project.
City Hall and the clock tower were badly damaged by fire in 1914, which left only the side of the tower that faces Boscawen Street remaining in its original granite form.
The three lost sides were reconstructed using reinforced concrete and were rendered to give the appearance, from street level, of granite.
The steelwork used within the tower to do this is now badly corroded.
David Harris, portfolio holder for resources at Cornwall Council, said: "The clock tower is a landmark in Truro and it will be fantastic to see it restored.
"Once complete the reconstructed clock tower will visually appear exactly the same as the clock tower you see now, but it will have been fully restored ready to last another 100 years and more."
The opportunity is being taken to refurbish the bells and clock mechanism and faces as well."
The council has consulted with Historic England and a planning condition has been discharged to allow for the dismantling work to take place.
The work on the tower will not affect the operations of the Hall for Cornwall, which will remain open throughout the duration of the reconstruction works.
